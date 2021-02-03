Left Menu

Trump impeachment lawyer says would be 'idiotic,' 'insane' to rehash election fraud claims

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday said it would be "idiotic" and "insane" to dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during his Senate impeachment trial, adding that the former U.S. president has not pressured him to make those arguments. "Injecting that into a case that is already a winner would be idiotic," said Bruce L.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:49 IST
Trump impeachment lawyer says would be 'idiotic,' 'insane' to rehash election fraud claims
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A lawyer for Donald Trump on Wednesday said it would be "idiotic" and "insane" to dispute the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during his Senate impeachment trial, adding that the former U.S. president has not pressured him to make those arguments.

"Injecting that into a case that is already a winner would be idiotic," said Bruce L. Castor Jr, a recent addition to Trump's legal team, in an interview with Reuters. "It would be insane to do that," Castor said.

"Nobody has pressured me to make that defense," Castor added, saying Trump was happy with a brief filed by Castor and his co-counsel David Schoen on Tuesday. The two defense lawyers are preparing for trial before the U.S. Senate beginning Feb. 9. The chamber will consider an article of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives charging Trump with inciting the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by his followers.

In their response to the charge on Tuesday, they argued that the Senate lacked authority to hold an impeachment trial for a president who has left office. Castor told Reuters that would be the primary defense argument. Forty-five Senate Republicans backed a failed effort on Jan. 26 to halt Trump's impeachment trial for that very reason, in a show of party unity that some cited as a clear sign he will not be convicted.

Democratic lawmakers said in a brief on Tuesday that Trump pointed a mob "like a loaded cannon" at Congress and should be barred from holding public office in the future. Trump named Castor and Schoen as his lead counsel on Sunday after abruptly parting ways with a five-lawyer team he brought on to represent him.

A source familiar with the discussions said Trump had disagreed with his previous lead counsel, Butch Bowers, over strategy ahead of the trial. The president is still contending that he was the victim of mass election fraud in the Nov. 3 election won by President Joe Biden. Castor said he did not plan to call defense witnesses unless the House Democrats prosecuting the trial call their own witnesses. He declined to say who Trump would call in that scenario.

Some congressional Republicans of Texas have said Trump should avoid rehashing his baseless theories about election fraud. "I think it would be a disservice to the president's own defense to get bogged down in things that really aren't before the Senate," Sen. John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, told reporters on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past tw...

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Charges against Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.We continue to call for her immediate rele...

Canada designates the Proud Boys as a terrorist entity

The Canadian government designated the Proud Boys group as a terrorist entity on Wednesday, noting they played a pivotal role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6.The Proud Boys have faced increased scrutiny after seizing on the ...

Student, youth activists gather at Mandi House for march in support of protesting farmers

Activists of several student, youth and women organisations assembled at Mandi House here on Wednesday for a march in support of the farmers staging protests at the national capital borders demanding repeal of the Centres new farm laws.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021