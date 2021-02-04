Left Menu

Congo parliament selects new speaker, boosting Tshisekedi's power

He switched allegiance from Kabila to Tshisekedi in December, and is expected to be more helpful to his agenda, which includes addressing armed violence in the mineral-rich east and reforming the judiciary. Tshisekhedi also wants to replace the board of the Central Bank, hoping to unlock much-needed funding from the International Monetary Fund and other donors, and to get parliamentary approval of his preferred candidate to head the electoral commission.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-02-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 01:26 IST
Congo parliament selects new speaker, boosting Tshisekedi's power
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@TshitshiNews)

The parliament of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday elected a new speaker in a move that cements President Felix Tshisekedi's control of the house without elevating a potential rival for the next election.

The election of Christophe Mboso, the oldest member of parliament, is the latest in a string of setbacks for Joseph Kabila, who stepped down as president in 2018 but continued to wield influence through his party's parliamentary majority. Since December, when a close Kabila ally was toppled as parliamentary speaker and replaced by Mboso on an interim basis, Tshisekhedi has succeeded in forming a new coalition with an overwhelming majority, and he is now poised to appoint a new government free of Kabila loyalists.

Crucially, Mboso does not represent a threat to Tshisekedi's hopes for re-election in 2023. He switched allegiance from Kabila to Tshisekedi in December, and is expected to be more helpful to his agenda, which includes addressing armed violence in the mineral-rich east and reforming the judiciary.

Tshisekhedi also wants to replace the board of the Central Bank, hoping to unlock much-needed funding from the International Monetary Fund and other donors, and to get parliamentary approval of his preferred candidate to head the electoral commission. Mboso's long career includes several ministerial stints in the 1990s under the late dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

"Mboso is somebody who is independent and who is at the end of their political life," said David Zounmenou, a senior researcher at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Pretoria. "This is the kind of individual that Tshisekedi needs at this moment because he has nothing to lose and everything to give."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping hand; SpaceX Starship prototype rocket explodes on landing after test launch

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Robotic dog Spot learns new tricks with addition of helping handA dog-like robot named Spot, seen dancing in a viral video, can now not only bring your slippers, it can pick up dirty lau...

People News Roundup: Tony Bennett made new album with Lady Gaga; Marilyn Manson dropped by record label after abuse allegations and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Hal Holbrook, the award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American liter...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends higher as Alphabet jumps, volatility eases

The SP 500 ended higher on Wednesday, registering a third straight session of gains, with Alphabet Incs shares jumping following its strong quarterly results. Alphabet shares rose a day after its results, as it benefited from lockdowns that...

Holders Morocco to face Mali in African Nations Championship final

Holders Morocco crushed home hopes by eliminating Cameroon 4-0 in Limbe on Wednesday and will meet Mali in Sundays African Nations Championship final.Soufiane Rahimi netted twice after Soufiane Bouhtini had opened the scoring in the 28th mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021