Tweets on farmers' stir a conspiracy to defame India: Fadnavis

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:27 IST
Taking a dim view of tweets bysome prominent international celebrities and activists insupport of the farmers' protests, BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavison Thursday claimed there was an international consipracy todefame India and create chaos and unrest in the country.

Talking to reporters in Nagpur, the former Maharashtrachief minister said some external forces do not want anystability in the country and this been now exposed throughthese tweets.

''How an international conspiracy is going on has beenrevealed with the tweets. India is being defamed using theplatform of farmers' protest,'' Fadnavis said.

It has now come to fore how schemes are being made tocreate chaos and unrest in the country, he said.

The Centre on Wednesday hit out at global celebritieslike singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg fortheir support to the farmers' protests, saying the ''temptationof sensationalist social media hashtags and comments'' isneither accurate nor responsible.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhiborder points for over two months against the Centre's threenew farm laws.

Asked about allegations of objectionable remarks madeat the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune last week, Fadnavissaid permission should not have been given for the event.

The Pune police on Tuesday registered a case againstformer Aligarh Muslim University student Sharjeel Usmani forallegedly hurting religious sentiments with his comments atthe conclave on January 30.

