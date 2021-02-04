Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:25 IST
Gujarat BJP finalises candidates for polls to 6 civic bodies

The Gujarat BJP's parliamentaryboard has finalised its candidates for polls to six municipalcorporations to be held on February 21, state party presidentC R Paatil said on Thursday.

The party also released its first list of 72candidates for 18 wards in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Talking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters inGandhinagar, Paatil said the list of party's candidates forthe other five municipal corporations - Ahmedabad, Vadodara,Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar - will be released by evening.

''Our state parliamentary board, which met betweenFebruary 1 and 3, has finalised 576 candidates for polls tothe six municipal corporations. All the names will be declaredby today evening,'' he said.

All the candidates will file their nomination paperson Friday,'' Paatil said.

On February 1, the ruling BJP announced it will notgive tickets to relatives of its leaders.

It will also not consider party workers who are above60 years of age and those who have completed three terms ascouncillors.

Justifying the decision of the state parliamentaryboard, Paatil said it is necessary to give chance to youngpeople, especially when the BJP's active workers' strength is1.14 crore in Gujarat.

''Even former mayors are barred from seeking tickets.

All our leaders and workers have welcomed this decision andseniors have made their way for the young blood without anyhesitation. This is the speciality of the BJP,'' he said.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece SonalModi has sought a ticket from the BJP to fight the civic bodypolls in Ahmedabad city.

Meanwhile, due to the new rules, 11 sittingcorporators of Rajkot have been dropped this time, Rajkot BJPpresident Kamlesh Mirani said.

In all, around 20 sitting corporators have not beengiven tickets, he told reporters in Rajkot.

''Among these, four have crossed the age of 60 whileseven have completed three or more terms. Thus, as per the newrules, they are dropped this time'' Mirani said.

Former MLA from Rajkot-Rural seat, Bhanuben Babariya,has been given ticket for ward no.1.

The opposition Congress has so far declared the namesof 180 candidates for various wards in the six civic bodies.

Elections to the six municipal corporations will takeplace on February 21, while voting in 81 municipalities, 31district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28.

