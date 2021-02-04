Left Menu

Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:54 IST
Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
Indian Parliament. Image Credit: ANI

A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid sloganeering by opposition members for the repeal of new farm laws.

Introducing the bill, Prasad said the bill seeks to facilitate speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated arbitral institutions. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought earlier by the government.

The Lok Sabha was later adjourned till 6 pm amid protests by opposition members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 in Delhi: 158 fresh cases; positivity rate slumps to 0.24 pc

Delhi recorded 158 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the tally to 6,35,639, while the positivity rate slipped to 0.24 per cent, authorities said. These new cases came out of the 67,234 tests conducted the previous day.The positivity...

UPDATE 1-Denmark approves renewable energy island in the North Sea

Denmark on Thursday approved a plan to build an artificial island in the North Sea that will produce and store enough green energy to cover the electricity needs of 3 million European households.The island, which in its initial phase will b...

SC to hear Sonu Sood's plea against HC order on illegal construction notice on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Friday the petition filed by actor Sonu Sood challenging the Bombay HC order which dismissed his appeal against a civic body notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in M...

Fake accounts gain traction as they praise China, mock US

A pro-China network of fake and imposter accounts found a global audience on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to mock the US response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the deadly riot in Washington that left five dead, new research published...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021