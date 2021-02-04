Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha
A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:54 IST
A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to ensure that all stakeholder parties get an opportunity to seek an unconditional stay of enforcement of arbitral awards where the underlying arbitration agreement or contract or making of the arbitral award are induced by fraud or corruption. The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad amid sloganeering by opposition members for the repeal of new farm laws.
Introducing the bill, Prasad said the bill seeks to facilitate speedy appointment of arbitrators through designated arbitral institutions. The bill seeks to replace the ordinance brought earlier by the government.
The Lok Sabha was later adjourned till 6 pm amid protests by opposition members. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- The Lok Sabha
- Shankar Prasad
- Ravi
- Prasad
ALSO READ
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi, ex-Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan given Padma Bhushan: MHA.
FM tables Economic Survey 2020-21 in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables 15th Finance Commission report in Lok Sabha.
Oppn raises slogans against 3 farm laws in Lok Sabha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman starts presenting Union Budget for 2021-22 in Lok Sabha.