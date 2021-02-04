Andhra court adjourns hearing on bail plea of TDP leader Atchannaidu held for threatening YSRCP leader

Left Menu

A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu's bail petition till February 8.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:42 IST
Atchannaidu's lawyer G Ramarao speaking to reporters on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

A local court on Thursday adjourned hearing on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu's bail petition till February 8. Atchannaidu was arrested earlier this week for allegedly threatening and preventing a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader from filing a nomination for the post of 'sarpanch' in Nimmada village ahead of gram panchayat elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Atchannaidu's lawyer G Ramarao said: "We had applied for a bail petition for Atchannaidu in connection with the case filed at Kotabommali police station." "However, the police did not bring the crime diary file. So, the hearing is adjourned to Monday. After the file is produced, the court will hear the arguments of both sides on Monday. After hearing, the court will decide on his bail plea," the lawyer said.

On February 2, Srikakulam police arrested Atchannaidu for allegedly threatening a YSRCP leader at his native village Nimmada. He also allegedly prevented the YSRCP leader from filing a nomination for the post of 'sarpanch' in Nimmada village ahead of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections. Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections will be conducted in four phases. Polling will be held on 9, 13, 17, and 21 of February respectively. (ANI)

