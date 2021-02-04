Left Menu

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6. "In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to Trump and his attorneys.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:53 IST
House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.

"In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021," Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to Trump and his attorneys. The impeachment trial of Trump, the first U.S. president to face such a trial twice, is expected to begin next week.

Trump, who baselessly has argued that he lost the presidential election due to rampant electoral fraud, a charge he has continued to tout throughout the impeachment, urged supporters to fight at a rally before the storming of the Capitol. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.Castex said the rate of infection had not significantly incre...

WRAPUP 1-UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmars leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this weeks coup. U.S. Preside...

House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate trial

House Democrats on Thursday asked former President Donald Trump to testify under oath for his Senate impeachment trial.A Trump adviser did not immediately return a message seeking comment about the letter from House impeachment managers.The...

Cong received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20; Sibal gave Rs 3 crore

The Congress received over Rs 139 crore in donations in 2019-20 with senior leader Kapil Sibal being the biggest individual donor among its members by contributing Rs 3 crore to the party fund.The contribution report for 2019-20 of the Cong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021