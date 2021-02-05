Biden says he told Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2021 01:37 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 01:37 IST
President Joe Biden on Thursday said he told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call last week that the days of the United States "rolling over" in the face of Russian activities are over.
Biden brought up a host of U.S. concerns with Putin in their phone call, including election interference, alleged Russian bounties to Taliban insurgents for killing American troops and Ukraine.
