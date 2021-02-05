Left Menu

Farm laws enacted in undemocratic manner, PM should repeal them: Bajwa

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 13:43 IST
Farm laws enacted in undemocratic manner, PM should repeal them: Bajwa

In a vociferous attack on the Centre, Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa on Friday compared the barricades set up at the farmers' protest site at Ghazipur with the Berlin Wall and concentration camps, and took a strong objection to farmers being branded as anti-national and Khalistanis.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha, the senior Congress leader also demanded setting up a committee headed by a Supreme Court judge to conduct an impartial probe within two months into the incidents on January 26 that led to violence.

Terming the three farm laws as ''death warrants'' for farmers, Bajwa in his speech in Punjabi, accused the government of enacting them in an undemocratic manner and suppressing the opposition's voice for division and voting at a time when migrant labourers were facing an unprecedented ordeal amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

He asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grab the opportunity to become a statesman of the stature of Sardar Patel by going to Delhi borders to meet the farmers and repealing the laws.

''How can farmers trust you,'' he asked while comparing the farmer agitation sites at Delhi's borders to scenes from Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq and Uganda and not the country of Mahatma Gandhi. ''You are erecting barbed wires...as if Berlin Wall is being built...You are giving Delhi borders shape of concentration camps,'' he charged.

Bajwa also spoke about the visit of MPs to the Ghazipur protest site.

''Parliament is in session.Twelve parties leaders went to Ghazipur but police did not allow them to meet farmers. Is this democracy'', he said.

Criticising disconnection of water, electricity and internet at Delhi's borders, he said this is the treatment meted out to the community which ''fed'' thousands of Pakistani prisoners of war in 1971 for 2 years.

''You brand us as Khalistanis...anti-nationals...Don't teach us nationalism. Every month a child from Punjab and Haryana returns home wrapped in the tricolour...Guru Teg Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect Kashmiri Brahmins...My brother, a brigadier at 192 Mt Brigade, led the victory to Tiger Hill,'' he said.

Bajwa asserted that during the British regime farmers led by Gandhi and Patel forced the British on a back foot after six-months of agitation against farm laws and it was time now for PM Modi to show magnanimity by withdrawing the ''black laws''.

''You say you are a call away...Tell me who has your number,'' he said referring to the prime minister and urged him to create a new history by repealing the present laws and framing another after wide consultations.

''You claim that you will keep the laws in abeyance for 18 months. If you are ready to keep it in abeyance then why not repeal it...Go to Delhi's borders. I will take you...meet the farmers and tell them you will repeal the Bills...become a statesman and win farmers' trust...you have been PM twice,'' he said and added that he was ready to take Modi to Singhu border for the announcement. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at Delhi's borders seeking the repeal of the three agriculture laws.

They claim that the new laws will weaken the minimum support price (MSP) system. But the government says the laws will only give farmers more options to sell their produce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN agency: Libyan navy intercepts over 800 EU-bound migrants

Hundreds of Europe-bound migrants were intercepted in the Mediterranean sea off Libyas coasts and taken into detention over the last 24 hours, the UN migration agency said on Friday. The International Organisation for Migration tweeted that...

UK local elections will go ahead in May - Sky News

Britain will go ahead with local government elections scheduled to take place in May, Sky News reported on Friday citing government sources.Concerns about the coronavirus pandemic had previously cast doubt on whether the elections to decide...

Emily Hampshire to lead ‘Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman’ remake

Schitts Creek actor Emily Hampshire has been roped in to play the title character in an updated version of 1970s hit Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.Produced by Norman Lear, the original was a satire of soap operas and ran in daily first-run syn...

Sisodia visits govt school in Gandhinagar, reviews COVID-19 protocols

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited a government school in Gandhinagar area and reviewed the COVID-19 protocols being followed there after schools in the national capital reopened for classes 9 and 11 on Friday. We had to take the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021