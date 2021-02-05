UK local government elections to go ahead as planned in May

UK local government elections to go ahead as planned in MayReuters | London | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:18 IST
England and Wales will go ahead with local government elections on May 6 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Friday announcing a range of additional safeguards to make voting flexible and secure.
"Democracy should not be cancelled because of COVID," said the Constitution Minister Chloe Smith.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
