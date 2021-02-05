Kremlin says Biden comments on Russia are 'aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric'
The Kremlin on Friday described comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden the previous day as "aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric" and said it would not tolerate any U.S. ultimatums.Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-02-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 15:26 IST
The Kremlin on Friday described comments made by U.S. President Joe Biden the previous day as "aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric" and said it would not tolerate any U.S. ultimatums. Biden on Thursday promised a new era of U.S. foreign policy in his first diplomatic address as president and said he had told President Vladimir Putin that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of what he called Russia's aggressive actions were over.
"This is very aggressive, unconstructive rhetoric, to our regret," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday. He said the Kremlin hoped however that there could still be useful dialogue between the two countries when their interests coincided.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
- Joe Biden
- Dmitry Peskov
- United States
- Kremlin
- U.S.
ALSO READ
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
QUOTES-How world leaders are reacting to Joe Biden's inauguration
Joe Biden enters White House ground for first time as President
Lady Gaga delivers powerful rendition of US national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration