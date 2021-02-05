TRS state executive committee to meet on Feb 7 to discuss organisational issues

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI)The state executive committee ofruling TRS in Telangana wouldmeet on February 7 to discussvarious organisational issues, including appointment of partycommittees from village to state level and membership renewal.

State ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons ofZilla Parishads, Mayors and others have been invited for themeeting, a TRS release said.

''Party membership renewal, appointments of the partycommittees from village level to the state level, election ofthe party president, party annual day meeting on April 27 andother partys institutional issues will be discussed atlength,'' it said.PTI SJR BNADMINISTRATOR BNADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)