Maharashtra BJP unit meets UP CM urging govt to arrest ex-AMU student for hate speech

A delegation of the Maharashtra unit of BJP met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday demanding the arrest of former AMU student Sharjeel Usmani for his controversial remarks at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune last week.

After the meeting with the Chief Minister, BJP Mumbai unit vice president Amarjeet Misra said in a statement that he handed over letters written by senior BJP leaders of Maharashtra, including state president Chandrakant Patil and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding the arrest in this connection.

The BJP leaders have stated that Usmani, through his speech, instigated people and hurt the sentiments of Hindus in Maharashtra and the entire country, Misra said.

On Wednesday night, a case was lodged against Usmani at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on the complaint of a city resident Anuraj Singh, police had said.

Singh had alleged in his complaint that the former Aligarh Muslim University student used provocative words and language in his speech at the Elgar Parishad conclave on January 30 in Pune with an aim to trigger hatred and anger against the UP government and promoting enmity among various religious communities.

On Singh's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Usmani under sections 124A, 153A and 505 (1) (B) of the IPC for allegedly committing sedition, promoting communal hatred and making statements aimed at alarming people and inciting them to commit offences against the state, a senior police official had said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Pune police had booked Usmani under IPC Section 153A for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups of people on religious grounds, etc.

