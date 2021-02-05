Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tests COVID-19 positive

Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:10 IST
Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Friday said he has tested coronavirus positive.

He shared the information on his Twitter handle.

''I tested positive for coronavirus today, but I am ingood health. I appeal to those who came in my contact to gettheselves tested. I will return in your service soon afterdefeating coronavirus,'' Deshmukh said in his tweet.

A state health official said Deshmukh was on a tour ofeast Vidarbha over the last few days and returned to Nagpur onThursday.

''A precautionary test was conducted on him today,which confirmed that he has contracted the infection. Deshmukhis currently at his residence in Nagpur,'' the official said.

It is not yet clear whether he has been advised toremain in home quarantine or get admitted to a hospital, headded.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

