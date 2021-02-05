Modi has failed the people of Assam by enacting CAA : Cong

The Assam Congress on Fridayalleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has failed thepeople of the state by enacting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

BJP's Vision Document 2016-2025 had promised to followin letter and spirit the Assam Accord with March 25, 1971 asthe cut off date to distinguish between illegal migrants andcitizens of the state, Assam Congress President Ripun Borasaid at a press conference here.

''The Accord made it clear that those who came to thestate after 1971 will be considered illegal migrants but byenacting the CAA, BJP has allowed Bangladeshis to come toIndia till December 31, 2014 (the cut off date). It has giventhe Bangladehis a red carpet welcome,'' he said.

''How is BJP going to fulfill the Assam Accord inletter and spirit?'' Bora questioned.

The prime minister had also declared that all illegalBangladeshis in Assam will have to leave bag and baggage fromAssam after May 16, 2014, he recallled.

The BJP had claimed that there are around 50 lakhBangladeshis in Assam and according to Home Ministry records,only 308 illegal migrants in 2016, 51 in 2017 and only 50illegal Bangladeshis in 2018-19 were ousted from India, theCongress leader said.

''Now will the PM ask forgiveness from the people ofAssam for this monumental failure of his government?'' Boraasked.

The high powered committee on Clause 6 of Assam Accordhad submitted a report to Chief Minister Sarbanada Sonowal onFebruary 25, 2020 but not a single word has been uttered bythe Modi government on it, he said.

As per Clause 6 appropriate constitutional, legislativeand administrative safeguards shall be provided to protect,preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identityand heritage of the Assamese people.

Bora further said that the prime minister could notgrant scheduled tribe status to six communities of Assamdespite making promises at every meeting and BJP rally.

Referring to the withdrawal of special category status,which Assam enjoyed since 1969, by the Modi government, hesaid the people of Assam wants to know the reason.

''The withdrawal of the special category status by theBJP government has led to a loss of around Rs 8400 crore everyyear, depriving the state of huge funds for development andcompelling the state government to take loans which made itdebt ridden,'' Bora said.

Keeping up his attack, the Congress state presidentsaid Modi had assured two crore jobs for the unemployed everyyear. ''The people of Assam want to know, how many jobs did theyouths of Assam get''.

Bora said when the prime minister had come to Assam onJanuary 23, the Congress had asked him questions about hisunfulfilled promises but he had not answered them.

''We are asking him some more questions about issuesthat the BJP has failed to fulfill and the injustices done tothe people of the state. The time has come now to give areply'', he added.

The BJP governmrnt has announced Rs 1000 crore forthe tea garden workers of Assam and West Bengal. ''But whathappened to the promise of minimum wage of Rs 351.33 to them?''Bora asked.

Congress workers, he said, will hold protests outsidethe offices of all assistant labour commissioners in thedistrict headquarters on February 9 and submit a memorandumdemanding RS 351 minimum wage fOR tea garden workers.

They will also hold protests on Saturday in front ofall petrol pumps across the state for three hours in protestagainst the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG, he added.

PTI DGKKKK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)