Outgoing Maha Cong chief congratulates Patole, thanks workers
Maharashtra Revenue MinisterBalasaheb Thorat on Friday congratulated Nana Patole fortaking over from him as the state unit chief and said he hadexpressed several times to the party that he be relieved ofthe dual responsibilities.
Patole, 57, a four-time MLA currently representingSakoli seat in Bhandara district, had resigned as Speaker ofMaharashtra Assembly on Thursday, and was made state unitchief on Friday.
''I was given the responsibility as the president ofthe state Congress just ahead of the 2019 assembly polls.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi put their trust in me. Despiteendless difficulties, Congress leaders and party workers inMaharashtra stood by me,'' he said.
''We fought united and consistently against the bigotedcommunal forces. After coming to power in Maharashtra, I wasconstantly expressing to the All India Congress Committee thatthe party should hand over the responsibility of the stateparty president to a new person,'' he added.
He said the party organisation would work ''full timeand at full speed'' with the new chief to ensure the partycontinues to be the voice of the common man.
