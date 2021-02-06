Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in COVID relief bill

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he does not expect his proposal for a hike in the minimum wage to $15 an hour to be included in his $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill.

"My guess is it will not be in it. But I do think that we should have a minimum wage, stand by itself, $15 an hour," Biden said in an interview with the CBS Evening News.

