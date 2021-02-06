Left Menu

BJP chief J P Nadda visits Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in Bengal's Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:56 IST
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday visited the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture in West Bengal's Malda district.

Nadda, who is on a day-long visit to the state ahead of assembly polls, was briefed by top officials about the activities of the institute, which works on basic, strategic and applied research to enhance sustainable productivity, quality and utilisation of subtropical horticultural crops.

''It will certainly receive all cooperation from the Narendra Modi government in its advancement,'' Nadda told reporters.

CISH, a unit of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), had started its journey in 1972 in Malda as Central Mango Research Station.

Nadda said that during his nearly 20-minute visit to the institute, he witnessed the research work undertaken by the authorities for comprehensive horticulture development.

He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri to the institute during his three-hour-long visit to Malda district, once a stronghold of the Congress, in the run-up to the assembly elections due in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

