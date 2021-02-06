Left Menu

Nadda holds road show in Malda

PTI | Malda | Updated: 06-02-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 14:20 IST
Amid chants of ''Jai Shri Ram'',BJP president J P Nadda Saturday held a road show in Malda inelection-bound West Bengal.

Standing atop a decorated lorry with state BJP chiefDilip Ghosh and others, he showered jubilant supporters withmarigold petals and waved to enthusiastic crowds that gatheredalong the 1 km stretch between Foara More and GuruRabindranath Tagore's statue.

People watched the procession from rooftops andbalconies and were seen shooting videos with their mobilephones.

The streets were lined with BJP's flags and buntingsas the cavalcade inched its way through the narrow and crowdedstreets.

Waving party flags, BJP supporters shouted ''Jai ShriRam'', ''Narendra Modi Zindabad'' and ''J P Nadda Zindabad''.

