Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

Italy's central bank on Saturday called for cohesion in a country battling a government crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last seen after World War One.

"We cannot cultivate the illusion that the public debt can increase indefinitely," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the annual Assiom-Forex conference. Italy's public debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic output at the end of this year, posing a major challenge to an economy which stagnated over the past decade.

"Italy must now find the cohesion it needs to return to the path of development," Visco said. After the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has called on former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government.

But the country's largest parties are still weighing whether to support him, with mutual vetoes blocking his way to power. Visco said Italy could not afford to waste the opportunity provided by the European Union's pandemic response.

