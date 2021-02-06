Left Menu

Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

Italy's public debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic output at the end of this year, posing a major challenge to an economy which stagnated over the past decade. "Italy must now find the cohesion it needs to return to the path of development," Visco said. Visco said Italy could not afford to waste the opportunity provided by the European Union's pandemic response.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:45 IST
Bank of Italy says country needs cohesion to grow, cut debt

Italy's central bank on Saturday called for cohesion in a country battling a government crisis, saying it was imperative to revive growth and reduce a public debt that the coronavirus pandemic has pushed to levels last seen after World War One.

"We cannot cultivate the illusion that the public debt can increase indefinitely," Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the annual Assiom-Forex conference. Italy's public debt is expected to approach 160% of domestic output at the end of this year, posing a major challenge to an economy which stagnated over the past decade.

"Italy must now find the cohesion it needs to return to the path of development," Visco said. After the collapse of the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has called on former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a new government.

But the country's largest parties are still weighing whether to support him, with mutual vetoes blocking his way to power. Visco said Italy could not afford to waste the opportunity provided by the European Union's pandemic response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Thousands of people took to the streets of Yangon on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in the countrys lar...

GAIL puts West Bengal on India's gas-map, hurl in greener, cheaper fuel for homes, automobiles

GAIL India Ltd, the nations biggest gas utility, has put West Bengal on the gas map of India after it completed laying a Rs 2,433-crore pipeline that will bring to the state cooking fuel that is cheaper than LPG and CNG that costs less than...

China gives approval for broader use of Sinovac vaccine

China has given broader approval for the domestic-made Sinovac coronavirus vaccine, expanding those who can receive it beyond the high-risk and priority groups already allowed under an emergency clearance.Regulators gave conditional approva...

Suspected terrorist held in Jammu

A suspected terrorist was arrested on Saturday after police intercepted a car on the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.The suspect is a resident of south Kashmirs Shopian district, they said.The private vehicle was intercepted by poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021