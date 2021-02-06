Left Menu

Particiaption of all sections of society needed for state's development: CM Gehlot

Representatives of voluntary organisations participating in the meeting praised the steps taken by the state government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 19:02 IST


Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday the participation of all sections of society is necessary for development of the state.

Gehlot was interacting with representatives of voluntary organisations, civil society and consumer forums through video conference from the chief minister's residence.

He said in a statement that the state government will make every effort to increase their participation in the development of the state by making appropriate provisions in the state Budget for every section of society.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic, voluntary organisations had supported the state government in helping the needy. The chief minister said the state government has always taken decisions with progressive thinking in matters related to social security.

Several steps were taken to raise the standard of living of the poor, he said. Gehlot said in 2020-21, 37.19 crore man days were created and 70.93 lakh families of the state were provided employment under the MGNREGA. Timely payment to workers was ensured, the CM added. The chief minister said along with preparing programmes of the state government, civic organisations and NGOs have an important role to play in their effective implementation.

Representatives of voluntary organisations participating in the meeting praised the steps taken by the state government to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

