Left Menu

AP Panchayat Polls: Election Commissioner orders confinement of Minister to home

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:01 IST
AP Panchayat Polls: Election Commissioner orders confinement of Minister to home
Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to begin from February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases. Image Credit: ANI

In a rare occurrence, the AP State Election Commission on Saturday issued orders to the Director-General of Police to ensure that Minister P Ramachandra Reddy is ''confined'' to his home till February 21for his alleged remarks against the commission.

Panchayat polls in the state are scheduled to begin from February 9 and will go on till February 21 in four phases.

SEC Ramesh Kumar, in his order, said the Commission had carefully looked at various alternatives and avenues of remedial action and was invoking its plenary powers under Article 243K of the Constitution and directing the DGP to ''confine'' the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development to his residential premises till completion of Gram Panchayat elections, which would conclude on February 21.

The orders issued are in the nature of reasonable restrictions and are essentially preventive measures, taken recourse to ensure free and fair elections and to enable the voters to exercise their franchise freely ''uninfluenced by threats and intimidation'', the Order said.

According to the SEC Order, the Minister, in a press conference on Thursday, warned that Collectors and ReturningOfficers not to obey the instructions of the ''madcap ElectionCommissioner'' and if they do so (preventing forced unanimous elections), action will be taken against those officials and they will be blacklisted after the polls are over.

Reddy also allegedly attributed political motives to the SEC, saying Ramesh Kumar was favouring the opposition Telugu Desam Party with a view to get its MP or MLC seat in future.

Reacting to SECs order, Reddy said he just watched the news on TV channels and if the DGP has to implement the SECsOrder, he can do it.

''I am not opposing it.

I am only saying that these kinds of gag orders issued by the SEC in connivance with TDP supremo Chandrababu Naiduindicate that the SEC has gone mad.

People will certainly teach them lessons for this,'' Reddy told reporters.

Several YSRCP leaders condemned the SEC's Order.

However, these measures will not prevent the Minister from accessing medical aid and such other exigencies warranting inevitable movement as deemed reasonable, the SECsaid.

During such occasions, he would be allowed to travel, but not have access to media or to his supporters and followers, the SEC said.

Also, this order does not prevent Reddy from disposing of official papers in any manner or incapacitate him in discharging his legitimate responsibilities as a Minister, it said.

A senior Police official of Chittoor, the native district of Reddy, when contacted, said they have not received any Order on the confinement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraudsters could dupe people by seeking details in name of vaccine registration: Haryana Police

The Haryana Police Saturday warned people against sharing their personal details with unverified callers in the name of registration for COVID-19 vaccination, saying fraudsters could use these information to dupe them of their hard-earned m...

Round 3: Jehan Daruvala grabs second position for Mumbai Falcons

Mumbai Falcons Jehan Daruvala continued to sparkle in the Formula 3 Asian Championship, grabbing the second position in Race 1 of Round 3 at the Yas Marina International Circuit here on Saturday.After winning two out of the three races in R...

FinMin permits 4 states to borrow addl Rs 5,034 crore post ease of doing biz reforms

The Finance Ministry has granted permission to four states of Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to borrow an additional Rs 5,034 crore for undertaking ease of doing business reforms. In a statement, the ministry said four more sta...

WRAPUP 8-Tens of thousands protest Myanmar coup despite internet ban

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Myanmars cities on Saturday to denounce this weeks coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi despite a blockade on the internet by the junta.In an upwelling of anger in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021