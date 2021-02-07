Left Menu

Pope expresses 'solidarity with the people of Myanmar'

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis came down clearly on Sunday against military leaders in Myanmar following the coup there last week, expressing his "solidarity with the people" of the country and asking leaders to serve the common good.

Francis, speaking at his Sunday address in St. Peter's Square, said he was following the situation in Myanmar, which he visited in 2017, "with deep concern".

Tens of thousands of people rallied across Myanmar on Sunday to denounce the Feb. 1 coup and demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in the biggest protests since the 2007 Saffron Revolution that helped lead to democratic reforms.

