PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 20:46 IST
No change of guard in Telangana, KCR clarifies in TRS meet

Telangana Chief MinisterK Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday made it clear that there was noproposal to step down from the top post and make his son leadthe government, ending speculation.

Addressing the state executive committee meeting ofruling TRS here, Rao said he is hale and hearty and wouldcontinue as CM for 10 more years, according to a senior partyleader.

He also warned the party leaders against making suchstatements regarding change of leadership.

The meeting deliberated on organisational issues,including appointment of party committees from village levelto the state level, party membership renewal, election ofparty president and the party's annual plenary on April 27.

''Rao asked the party cadre not to make controversialstatements about the change of guard giving scope forspeculation and confusion. He also said he is in the pink ofhealth and would continue as CM for ten more years,'' sourcessaid.

State ministers, MLAs, MPs, MLCs, chairpersons of ZillaParishads, Mayors and others attended the meeting.

The party will commence its membership drive fromFebruary 12 and targets to surpass the previous record of over60 lakh.

Upcoming elections for two MLC graduates constituencies,Nagarjunagar bypoll and other urban body polls were alsodiscussed.

The meeting had triggered speculation as some party MLAsand other senior leaders have openly spoken, in recent weeks,in favour of K T Rama Rao becoming the CM.

