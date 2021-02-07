Punjab MC polls: AAP's Raghav Chadha holds road shows

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Sunday held road shows in Punjab’s Dera Bassi and Rupnagar in favour of his party candidates for the February 14 municipal polls.

Chadha urged people to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party. Addressing people, Chadha said they had given chances to the SAD-BJP and the Congress for the development of the state. “But these parties backstabbed people,” he alleged, adding that people have lost faith in both parties.

According to a party statement, Chadha alleged that the law and order situation in the state is completely “ruined”. Elections to eight municipal corporations, 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state will be held on February 14.

The counting of votes will take place on February 17.

