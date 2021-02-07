TMC reacts to Modi barb, tells him to show 'Mamta' to farmers

The ruling TMC in West Bengal onSunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hard-hitting comments against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee andurged him to soften his stand on the ongoing stir against farmlaws and show some ''Mamta'' (compassion) towards agitatingfarmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the day made ascathing attack at the TMC government, saying it has''criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption andpoliticised the police'' and said the people of the stateexpected 'Mamta' from Mamata Banerjee but got 'nirmamta'(cruelty) instead in the last ten years.

Reacting to Modi's barb, Senior TMC MP and spokespersonSaugata Roy said the people of Bengal would show the BJP ''Redcard during the elections''.

''Instead of blaming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, thePrime Minister should soften his stand on farmers issue andshow some 'Mamta' towards the agitating farmers, who areprotesting for the last 70 days.

''So many farmers have died, but we could not see Modiji's'Mamta'. When so many people died during demonetisation in2016, we did not not see any 'Mamta' from him. The less hetalks about 'Mamta', the better it will be,'' Roy said.

While speaking about PM Modi claiming that ''people willshow 'Ram Card' as the TMC government has committed severalfouls'', he said the people of Bengal would show ''red card tothe BJP in the assembly polls''.

Referring to allegations that Banerjee losses her coolafter hearing ''Bharat Mata ki Jai'' slogans, he said these arebaseless allegations.

''Mamata Banerjee has never lost her cool on hearing'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans. It was when political-religiousslogans such as 'Jai Shri Ram' are raised she gets angry. Itis completely justified,'' he said.

Senior TMC leader and MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said whenUttarakhand's people are battling calamity, PM Modi was busydoing politics in West Bengal.

The CPI(M) leadership denied the allegations of ''match-fixing'' between them and the TMC and said it is the TrinamoolCongress that has helped the saffron party grow in Bengal.

''Why are both the TMC and the BJP bothered about the CPI(M)? Both have said that the Left has ceased to exist inBengal.

''The Left has never compromised with the TMC in Bengal,it is the BJP which had an alliance with the TrinamoolCongress till a few years back,'' CPI(M) Legislative partyleader Sujan Chakraborty said.

