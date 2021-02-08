Subrata Bakshi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Subrata Bakshi takes oath as Rajya Sabha memberPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:27 IST
Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Bakshi on Monday took oath as a member of Rajya Sabha.
Bakshi, who was elected to the Upper House from West Bengal last year, took oath in Bengali.
After the oath, he greeted Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and signed the members' register.
Welcoming him, Naidu noted that Bakshi was earlier a Lok Sabha MP.PTI ANZ ANZ DVDV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
