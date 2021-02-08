Left Menu

India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 11:34 IST
India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Modi said there were predictions like crores would be infected and lakhs would die.

The world today appreciates India's efforts in saving humanity, and the credit does not go to any government or individual, ''but the credit goes to Hindustan'', he said.

Criticism is fine but no one should indulge in acts that can break the confidence of the country, the prime minister said.

Modi said India emerged as a hub of pharmacy for the world during the pandemic, and added that the country is implementing the world's largest vaccination programme.

He also complemented the scientist community for coming up with a vaccine for the coronavirus in a very short time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...

Miley Cyrus delivers unforgettable show-stopping performance during Super Bowl 2021

American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus kick-started the TikTok Tailgate celebration at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday, with a little help from rock legends Joan Jett and Billy Idol. As per E News, Cyrus donned a cheerleader unif...

UK says Astrazeneca vaccine prevents COVID-19 death as South Africa halts shots

There is no evidence that the Astrazeneca vaccine does not prevent death or serious illness, and South Africa has only imposed a temporary halt on using the vaccine, a British junior health minister said on Monday.South Africa will put on h...

Edtech startup Newton School raises USD five million Series A round of financing

City-based ed-tech startup,Newton School, has raised USD five million Series A round offinancing, led by RTP Global.The funding round saw participation from existinginvestors Nexus Venture Partners, Prophetic Ventures andUnacademy co-founde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021