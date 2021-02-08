Left Menu

Really sad, bids to make Chair dysfunctional won't succeed: Naidu on remarks against him

I would request you to take note and take action. He was joined by other members who too demanded an action.Naidu said he felt really sad today. Never has it happened before, he said.Explaining the procedure, he said if anything objectionable is said inside the House during a debate or discussion, the same can be brought to the notice of the chairman, who after examining it would expunge such remarks.To my knowledge, nobody raised an objection or protested.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:00 IST
Really sad, bids to make Chair dysfunctional won't succeed: Naidu on remarks against him

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed sadness when his non-partisan approach was questioned by an MP, but said he would not be cowed down by attempts to make the Chair dysfunctional.

When the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Vijai Sai Reddy of the YSR Congress sought to raise certain remarks made by a TDP member a few days ago and demanded action.

Without naming anyone or pointing to the remarks, Reddy raised the issue through a point of order.

He said objectionable parts should be expunged from the records.

Naidu said this was not a point of order issue and the member should write to him.

He promised to examine the record and expunge anything that is found objectionable.

Reddy, however, was not satisfied and continued to speak despite his mike being turned off and the Chair ordering that nothing would go on record.

During this time, Reddy cast aspersions on the Chair.

''You are saying the chairman is biased,'' Naidu remarked.

Later, Jairam Ramesh of the Congress said certain references were made at the Chair by the member. ''They were highly objectionable references. I would request you to take note and take action.'' He was joined by other members who too demanded an action.

Naidu said he felt ''really sad today.'' ''Never has it happened (before),'' he said.

Explaining the procedure, he said if anything objectionable is said inside the House during a debate or discussion, the same can be brought to the notice of the chairman, who after examining it would expunge such remarks.

''To my knowledge, nobody raised an objection or protested. Nothing was brought to my notice,'' he said, referring to the objectional statement a few days back.

Yet, the same can be brought to the notice of the chairman even later, he said, adding a notice can be given.

''I would go through it and take appropriate action,'' he said. ''But this sought of (remarks), in spite of the chairman saying this is not done, (the member continued to) continuously make allegations.'' The idea, he said, is to make the chairman ''dysfunctional.''.

Naidu went on to state that he has no problem if action is initiated for no-confidence in the chairman according to the rules.

''But I will not be cowed down by this sort of effort to make the chairman dysfunctional,'' he said.

He said he had resigned from the BJP before accepting the post.

''Since then I have not been going to political programmes or attending such functions that were affiliated to a particular political party... because of this constitutional responsibility,'' he said.

This, he said, was proper in his opinion and he has followed it till now.

''But suddenly if somebody says, 'your body is here, the heart is there'... My heart is with the country, my heart is with the Constitution, my heart is with the people of India. I don't worry about this, but as a human being, it pains,'' he said. ''I feel really sad.'' PTI ANZ CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three climbers on K2 feared dead, three days after they went missing

Pakistani military helicopters continued to search for three missing climbers on the worlds second highest mountain K2 on Monday, as hope of their survival faded rapidly.Muhammad Ali Sadpara, 45, of Pakistan, John Snorri, 47, of Iceland, an...

Netanyahu pleads not guilty to corruption charges as trial resumes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pleaded not guilty on Monday to corruption charges at the resumption of his trial some six weeks before Israeli voters again pass judgment on his leadership.I confirm the written answer submitted in my name...

Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra join Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'

Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra have come on board for the upcoming espionage thriller Mission Majnu, the makers announced on Monday.Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of Indias most courageous...

China stocks end higher on market reform cheer, easing virus worries

China stocks closed higher on Monday as the country reported zero new local cases of the novel coronavirus and investors cheered Beijings latest reform measures for the stock market. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 1.5 to 5,564.56, while t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021