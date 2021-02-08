Left Menu

PM takes dig on Derek's comments on freedom of speech, intimidation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at Derek OBrien for using phrases like freedom of speech and intimidation, saying he thought the TMC member was referring to the situation in West Bengal.I was listening to Derek Ji. He was using great words like freedom of speech, intimidation and hounding.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:28 IST
PM takes dig on Derek's comments on freedom of speech, intimidation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a jibe at Derek O'Brien for using phrases like 'freedom of speech' and 'intimidation', saying he thought the TMC member was referring to the situation in West Bengal.

''I was listening to Derek Ji. He was using great words like 'freedom of speech', 'intimidation' and 'hounding'. When I was hearing these words, I was wondering if he was talking about West Bengal or the country.

''It is obvious he sees and hear such things 24 hours. So he probably may have said those things by mistake here (in the House),'' Modi said.

He was replying in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year. The BJP has been focusing on the state to wrest power from the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. It has been accusing the West Bengal government of criminalising politics, institutionalising corruption and politicising the police.

Derek, who represents the TMC from West Bengal, had on Thursday last week participated in the discussion.

He had demanded that the government repeal the three controversial farm laws and even offered a 'Repealing Bill 2021' drafted by him for the purpose.

He had interrupted his speech to observe a minute's silence in the House along with other opposition leaders, mainly the Congress, to pay tribute to the farmers who lost their lives during the two-months agitation.

The prime minister also took a jibe at Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa, saying Bajwa too spoke at length while participating in the debate and it seemed he would soon talk about Emergency as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippine lawmakers pass bill to tax online gambling firms

The Philippines lower congressional chamber on Monday passed a bill imposing taxes on online gambling firms that employ tens of thousands of mainland Chinese workers, as the Southeast Asian nation seeks funds to recover from the coronavirus...

Rough road ahead for Latam and Caribbean economies, says IMF

Latin American and Caribbean economic activity will not return to pre-pandemic levels of output until 2023 and GDP per capita will catch up only in 2025, later than other parts of the world, the International Monetary Fund IMF said on Monda...

Myanmar military coup: Curfew imposed in 7 townships of Mandalay

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, curfew has been imposed in seven townships in the countrys second-biggest city, Mandalay, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, curfew...

RS passes Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill

The Rajya Sabha on Monday cleared The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill, 2021 that seeks to replace the ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir JK cadre of civil services officer with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021