Italy's 5-Star to hold online vote to decide whether to support a Draghi govt

Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the largest group in parliament, said on Monday it would hold an online vote of its members on whether to support a government led by former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi.

The vote will begin on Wednesday Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) and will end 24 hours later, 5-Star's official website said.

The 5-Star Movement had initially ruled out backing Draghi, but after meeting him on Saturday its leader Vito Crimi said he was open to consider supporting him on the basis of the policies he proposes.

