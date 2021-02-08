BJP trying to divide farmers, celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar, Lata Mangeshkar being misled: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday alleged that BJP was "bereft of national icons" and was remembering Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to gain an advantage in West Bengal elections. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Chowdhury alleged that BJP-led government had sought to create divisions among farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

He also said that celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar were being misled. "Is our country so weak that an 18-year-old-girl (Greta Thunberg) is being considered an enemy for speaking in favour of the protesting farmers? he asked.

Chowdhury said BJP leaders do not talk about the contribution of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru towards self-reliance of the country and this shows their "smallness". "BJP is bereft of national icons. No harm in borrowing a thought but after borrowing, you should assimilate, imbibe. You felt the need of Netaji. You wanted to take advantage in Bengal (elections)," Chowdhury said.

"You changed the name of dock named after Netaji. You have disbanded e Planning Commission conceived by Nejaji. You only want benefit in elections," he added. Referring to incidents on Red Fort on January 26 during tractor rally by farmer unions, Chowdhury asked how did the miscreants reach the historic monument. "This is the biggest question," he said.

The Congress leader alleged there was a "conspiracy" and "collusion". He said the government should institute a JPC probe into the matter and also show the CCTV footage.

He said cases were filed against leaders of farmer unions after the violence in the capital on January 26. He said the barbed wires, concrete structures were being used to cut off-site of protest by farmers and sought to compare the situation with some conflict zones in the world.

He said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had stated that farmers largely from one state were protesting against new farm laws. "This is a public movement. It is spontaneous," he said. (ANI)

