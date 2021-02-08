Left Menu

Nitish Kumar to expand Bihar cabinet on Tuesday

PTI | Patna | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:07 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumarwill expand his cabinet on Tuesday, an official said.

Induction of new members in the state cabinet willtake place in the afternoon at Raj Bhavan where they will beadministered the oath by Governor Phagu Chauhan.

The state cabinet at present has 14 members, includingthe chief minister. As per norms, it can have up to 36members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

