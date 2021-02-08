Left Menu

After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at which thousands of people were detained by police, but the documents did not specify a reason for the tenders. One tender issued by a unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), published on the publicly available state procurement online portal on Feb. 1, requested the provision of 1,400 tasers for 14.3 million roubles ($192,000).

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:31 IST
After protests, Russian prison service wants more tasers, protective gear

Russia's prison authority has this month issued tenders for the purchase of hundreds of tasers, smoke grenades and protective gear, according to state procurement documents. The orders follow mass rallies in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny at which thousands of people were detained by police, but the documents did not specify a reason for the tenders.

One tender issued by a unit of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), published on the publicly available state procurement online portal on Feb. 1, requested the provision of 1,400 tasers for 14.3 million roubles ($192,000). The portal showed the same unit had issued several other tenders since Feb. 1 to purchase 1,000 stun grenades, 720 smoke grenades and thousands of shields, helmets and gun belts.

The Interior Ministry and the FSIN did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the tenders and what they were intended for. Navalny was arrested last month when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had treatment after being poisoned with a nerve agent in Siberia last August. He was jailed on Feb. 2 for alleged parole violations.

Supporters have staged large rallies in Moscow and other cities since his arrest, calling for his release. The OVD-info protest monitoring group said last month that space in Moscow jails had become hard to find because so many people had been detained during the protests. Allies of Navalny, and some human rights groups, have accused police of using disproportionate force to break up the unauthorised rallies. The Kremlin has rejected allegations of state repression against Navalny's supporters.

One of Navalny's close allies has said his team will not be holding street protests for now, preferring instead to wait until the spring and summer. ($1 = 74.4450 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Austrian hairdressers reopen but COVID-19 rules ruffle some

Austrian hairdressers reopened for the first time in more than six weeks on Monday as a national lockdown loosened, but new rules including a coronavirus test requirement for customers ruffled some. Despite stubbornly high infection numbers...

INTERVIEW-EU economy to rally in Q2 as vaccine roll-out accelerates-EU executive

Europes economy is likely to rally in the second quarter as an acceleration in COVID-19 vaccine roll-out allows governments to gradually lift lockdown restrictions, the European Commissions vice president for the economy Valdis Dombrovskis ...

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021