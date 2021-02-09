Left Menu

Sasikala reaches Chennai, pays homage to MG Ramachandran statue at Ramapuram

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday morning reached party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens in Chennai and paid floral tributes.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:55 IST
AIADMK leader Sasikala reaches Kanchipuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday morning reached party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens in Chennai and paid floral tributes. She reached Kanchipuram around midnight where the leader was welcomed by AMMA cadres.

Earlier on Monday morning, she left for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel where she was staying after being discharged from the hospital. Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru, where she will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area. The AIADMK leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She has been in quarantine since then. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

