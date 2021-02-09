Sasikala reaches Chennai, pays homage to MG Ramachandran statue at Ramapuram
Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday morning reached party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens in Chennai and paid floral tributes to his statue.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:56 IST
Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday morning reached party founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's house in Ramavaram Gardens in Chennai and paid floral tributes to his statue. She reached Kanchipuram around midnight where the leader was welcomed by AMMA cadres.
Earlier on Monday morning, she left for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel where she was staying after being discharged from the hospital. Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru, where she will stay at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in Chennai's T Nagar area. The AIADMK leader was discharged on January 31 from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital where she was undergoing COVID-19 treatment. She has been in quarantine since then. She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completing her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.
In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to her under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Everything That the School and College Needs to Reopen - 2000+ Educational Leaders Meet at Chennai Trade Centre for Lead ’21
England squad will get three days to train before first Test in Chennai
Guaranteed Plot With Buy of 3BHK Apartment at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, New Chennai
Everything that the School and College needs to reopen - 2000+ educational leaders meet at Chennai Trade Centre for Lead '21
Ind vs Eng: Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins five-day quarantine