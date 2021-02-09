Left Menu

Centre dragging feet on agri laws issue as it wants to exhaust protesting farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

But the mood of the people and farmers is different this time, Yadav said.People and farmers have now come to understand the conspiracies of the BJP and will rest only after removing it from power.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:29 IST
Centre dragging feet on agri laws issue as it wants to exhaust protesting farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Union government of deliberately dragging its feet on the agricultural laws issue as it wants to exhaust the protesting farmers.

The former chief minister also alleged that the BJP government at the Centre intends to keep the issue alive till the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh so that it can use it for levelling all kinds of allegations on the opposition parties.

In a statement issued by the party here, the SP chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only concerned about his global image and not that of the country.

Several international personalities, including singers Rihanna, Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa, recently came out in support of Indian farmers who have been protesting for over two months against the three contentious agri laws.

Yadav alleged that Modi was acting at the behest of his capitalist friends.

“It seems that the BJP government wants to keep the issue of the farm laws alive till the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh so as to succeed in levelling accusations on the opposition parties. But the mood of the people and farmers is different this time,'' Yadav said.

''People and farmers have now come to understand the conspiracies of the BJP and will rest only after removing it from power. Farmers are fighting for their survival and hundreds have lost their lives in this struggle,'' the former chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccine

South Africas joint lead investigator for the Johnson Johnson trial, Glenda Gray, said on Tuesday the countrys regulator was processing an application for the vaccine to be granted emergency authorisation against COVID-19.Addressing a webi...

Application filed in Mathura court in Shahi Idgah mosque case

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had filed a suit for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from near the Katra Keshav Dev temple, through an application has urged a court here for appointment of a commission to visit the disputed site for ...

Soccer-Real Sociedad-Man United moved to Turin, Atletico-Chelsea also set for switch

Manchester Uniteds Europa League last-32 first leg game away to Real Sociedad has been moved from San Sebastian to Turin as a result of Spains travel restrictions to fight the spread of COVID-19 variants, UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday...

Police baton-charge, use water canons on protesters near Kerala secretariat

Police resorted to baton charge and used water canons against scores of protesters in front of the Kerala secretariat on Tuesday night as weeks-long agitation intensified against alleged backdoor appointment in various government department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021