Ghulam Nabi rose above party lines, thought for country: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman

Bidding farewell to Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad on his retirement from the Rajya Sabha, Deputy Chairman of the Upper House, Harivansh on Tuesday said the Congress leader is someone who rose above party lines and thought for country whenever needed. "Ghulam Nabi ji is viewed as someone who knows political norms, someone who rose above party lines and thought for country whenever needed. I learned something new whenever I sat with him. Nation will learn from his 4-decade long political journey," said the Deputy Chairman.

He said 'ordinary people' like him think that this is just a brief pause for the Congress leader and he will be back in the political sphere soon. "His tenure has ended but we will listen to his voice once again and his dignified presence will be amongst us once again," he added.

On Tuesday, Rajya Sabha witnessed emotional scenes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the contribution of Ghulam Nabi Azad to the country, the House, and also his party. An emotional Prime Minister Modi bid adieu to Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is retiring from the House and recalled his long association with the senior leader.

Lauding the senior Congress leader's contribution to the causes dear to him, the Prime Minister said, "The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi ji (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House." Almost teary-eyed, the Prime Minister recalled an incident where Azad's personal intervention led to the return of survivors and corpses of Gujarat residents who had faced a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

