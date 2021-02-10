Left Menu

BJP's Ram Kadam seeks apology from Sonia, Rahul Gandhi for 'maligning' Bharat Ratnas

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday sought an apology from Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of ''maligning'' Bharat Ratna recipients including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, in the ongoing debate over farmers' protest.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:44 IST
BJP leader Ram Kadam (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday sought an apology from Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of ''maligning'' Bharat Ratna recipients including Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar, in the ongoing debate over farmers' protest. "Request Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to tender an apology and stop this image maligning charade of our Bharat Ratnas Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar," Kadam tweeted.

In an open letter posted on his Twitter, the BJP MLA said, "There has been a strategic attempt from leaders of Congress party to malign the image of our Bharat Ratnas like Sachin Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar. These are legends and have served our country with the utmost sincerity. Their devotion to this country can never be undermined or questioned." "Unfortunately, several Congress leaders have been indulging in image maligning charade of these legends," the letter read. The BJP leader further accused opposition parties of spreading propaganda to gain international recognition.

"The sinister propaganda by opposition parties to gain international recognition with the support of foreign stars stands exposed. When the country's image is been dented by people who have no clue about our land, it is our legends who came forward to take a united stand," Kadam wrote. This letter comes after a number of prominent celebrities, Tendulkar and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, tweeted in support of the Centre on the microblogging platform Twitter.

They tweeted after American pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg came out in support of farmers' protest. (ANI)

