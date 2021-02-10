HIGHLIGHTS AT 5.30 PM

Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: Nation: PAR25 LS-PM Govt, Parliament have great respect for farmers, says PM in Lok Sabha New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the central government and the Parliament have great respect for the farmers who are voicing their views on the three farm bills and that is why top most ministers have been talking to them.

DEL39 BIZ-2NDLD TWITTER Twitter restricts certain a/cs within India after govt order, suspends over 500 a/cs New Delhi: Twitter on Wednesday said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers' protests.

DEL30 LD UKD-FLOOD U'khand disaster: Drones and more deployed to locate workers trapped in tunnel, 174 still missing Dehradun/Tapovan: Using drones and remote-sensing equipment, rescue teams intensified efforts on Wednesday to reach the 25-35 men trapped in a sludge-choked tunnel since the Uttarakhand glacier disaster three days ago and more than 170 remained missing, hopes of finding them alive fading with every passing hour.

UKD-FLOOD-PROTEST Uttarakhand floods: Kin of missing protest at Rishiganga power project site Raini (Uttarakhand): The families of workers missing from the Rishiganga hydel project site created a ruckus here on Wednesday accusing the authorities of not carrying out the rescue operations properly after the sudden flood in the Alaknanda river system wreaked havoc.

DEL31 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol, diesel prices at fresh highs as rates up for 2nd straight day New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday scaled new highs in the country as rates were hiked for the second day in a row.

Petrol price was hiked by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

DEL50 UP-FARMERS-LD PRIYANKA Cong will scrap farm laws if it comes to power: Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow: Attacking the Centre over the new farm laws, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday told a rally in western Uttar Pradesh that if voted to power her party would scrap them.

DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,067 new cases, 94 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,08,58,371 with 11,067 new infections, while fresh fatalities remained below 100 for the fifth consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. DEL22 BIZ-SEAFARERS-CHINA Eighteen Indian sailors stuck in China to return to India on Feb 14: Mandaviya New Delhi: Eighteen Indian sailors stuck in China will return to India on February 14, union minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

CAL1 WB-NADDA Mamata did nothing for tribals, farmers of Bengal: Nadda Kalaikunda (WB): Alleging that the Mamata Banerjee dispensation has not done anything for the welfare of the farmers and tribals in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda said on Wednesday that his party will ensure all-round advancement of the people of the state if voted to power.

CAL4 WB-MAMATA-BJP BJP leaders using Rath Yatra to divide society: Mamata Raiganj (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday mocked BJP leaders for travelling on raths ''as if they are gods'', and alleged that their political agenda is to create division in society on the basis of religion.

Legal: LGD4 SC-VIRAAT SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat' which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades LGD8 DL-COURT-AKBAR #MeToo: Delhi court defers verdict for Feb 17 in M J Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani New Delhi: A Delhi Court Wednesday deferred for February 17 its verdict in M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani for her allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Foreign: FGN15 US-LD QUAD Quad key example of US, partners pulling together for free and open Indo-Pacific: US Washington: The Quad is a key example of the US and its closest partners, including India, pulling together for the good of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, the Biden administration has said. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-INDIA-CHINA US closely monitoring situation along India-China border: Official Washington: The United States is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border, a senior official said on Tuesday and expressed concerns over Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours. By Lalit K Jha Sports: SPD5 SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Fit Axar back in nets, Nadeem set to be dropped, 2nd Test pitch might offer more turn New Delhi: Indian playing XI during the upcoming second Test in Chennai will at least have one change with Jharkhand left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped after a disappointing performance in the series opener opener against England. By Kushan Sarkar. PTIHDA

