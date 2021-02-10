Dhinakaran's attempts to break AIADMK will not fructify, says Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu ChiefMinister K Palaniswami on Wednesday charged AMMK leader TTVDhinakaran with conspiring to break the ruling AIADMK, butasserted his dreams will not fructify as theworker-dominated party will remain united.

The party will never allow ''one family to rule'' thestate, he said.

Some conspired to wrest control of the party but theefforts have to be thwarted by the alert ruling party workers,Palaniswami said at an election rally here.

The AIADMK joint coordinator said the party has placeonly for the loyal and hardworking and even a worker with suchattributes can become chief minister.

In his address, in an apparent reference to Dhinakaran,Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and nephew of expelledAIADMK leader V K Sasikala, the chief minister alleged he hadearlier also tried to topple the government and break theparty.

''When I became CM in 2017 we were giving good rule.

Some then tried to wean away a few of our MLAs from us. Youknow who that conspirator is, who tried to topple thisgovernment, break the party by dividing 18 persons,'' he said.

Eighteen AIADMK MLAs siding with Dhinakaran hadrebelled against Palaniswami in 2017 after he merged hisfaction with that of now deputy CM O Panneerselvam.

However, the Amma (late CM J Jayalalithaa) governmentcontinued due to unity even as all efforts to destabilise itwere countered, he said.

''He has started again. You know who it is-- TTVDhinakaran. He was not in the party for ten years as Amma hadexpelled him even from primary membership but somehow he cameback. Today he is conspiring (against AIADMK),'' Palaniswamialleged.

AIADMK will never accept this, he said.

Palaniswami had on Tuesday also targeted Dhinakaranfor his renewed assertion that efforts to 'retrieve' theAIADMK were on post Saikala's return to Tamil Nadu afterserving a four year jail term in Bengaluru in a corruptioncase.

''Dhinakaran can never break the AIADMK, no matter howmany avatars he takes. His dreams will not come true,'' theAIADMK veteran asserted.

''The AIADMK is a party of workers. Only a worker canbecome chief minister,'' he said.

The AIADMK grew due to hardwork of workers and it will''not bow'' before ''one family to rule'' Tamil Nadu, he added.

Earlier, at an election rally in Ambut in Tirupathur,he lashed out at political parties seeking votes on the basisof religion and caste and said these were not theconsiderations of the AIADMK.

''Amma government will ensure protection to people ofany religion and the state has been a haven of peace,'' hesaid.

