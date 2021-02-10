Georgia county launches criminal probe of Trump's effort to overturn election results -NYT

Georgia county launches criminal probe of Trump's effort to overturn election results -NYTReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:45 IST
Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results and reverse his loss, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.
The Times, citing a state official, said county prosecutor Fani Willis had sent a letter asking state government officials to preserve documents, including those related to Trump's call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pressuring him to "find" more votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
