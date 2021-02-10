Georgia county launches criminal probe of Trump's effort to overturn election results -NYT

Prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia have opened a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the state's 2020 presidential election results and reverse his loss, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

The Times, citing a state official, said county prosecutor Fani Willis had sent a letter asking state government officials to preserve documents, including those related to Trump's call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger pressuring him to "find" more votes.

