PM should take COVID vaccine shot in public: LS member

President of India, prime minister, home minister and defence minister should go take vaccine shots in public, he noted.This will give confidence to people, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 21:25 IST
DMK member Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a COVID vaccine shot in public as such a move will give confidence to people since many are not trusting the vaccine.

Participating in the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha, he also said that apart from the prime minister, President, home minister and defence minister should take the vaccine shots in public.

''There is a discomfort, people are not truly trusting the vaccine... because of the efficacy,'' he said and mentioned that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had taken the vaccine shots in public.

He also mentioned that UK's Prince Philip and the prime minister's good friend and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have also taken the vaccine shots.

''I think our prime minister likes the American model... President of India, prime minister, home minister and defence minister should go (take vaccine shots) in public,'' he noted.

This will give confidence to people, he said.

