Left Menu

CM warns local officials against ignoring people’s complaint

The CM was of the view that if a large number of people come to lodge their grievances at the CM helpline, it clearly means that their woes are not being solved at local levels.He asked his officials to be sensitive about complaint redressal mechanisms, the statement added.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:05 IST
CM warns local officials against ignoring people’s complaint

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday warned local-level administrative officials of stern action for ignoring people’s complaints.

While directing officials to strengthen their feedback systems on people’s complaint, the chief minister also sought to encourage people to directly approach them through the CM helpline number 1076 and lodge their complaints.

After chairing a high-level meeting aimed at setting up a system for quick redressal of people’s grievances, Chief Minister Adityanath issued strict directions, stressing that tehsils and police stations of all districts should be sensitised enough to redress the woes of the poor. “If not, the officers will be taken to task and the DMs and SPs of the concerned districts will be held liable for the lapse,” an official statement said, quoting the chief minister.

“Furthermore, if the complainant is not satisfied with the redressal, he or she may approach the CM helpline,” it added.

The CM helpline began functioning from February 13, 2018 and is manned by around 250 personnel who receive about 35,000 calls every day.

The complaints received on CM helpline number are forwarded to relevant departments, the statement said, adding a proper feedback system is in place to monitor the status of complaints with the instruction that the aggrieved person should be asked about his 'satisfaction level'.

Out of a total of 44.8 lakh complaints lodged on CM helpline, more than 35 lakh have so far been disposed of, the statement said. The CM was of the view that if a large number of people come to lodge their grievances at the CM helpline, it clearly means that their woes are not being solved at local levels.

He asked his officials to be sensitive about complaint redressal mechanisms, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to speak on Myanmar coup on Wednesday, expected to announce sanctions

President Joe Biden is expected to announce an executive order to sanction those responsible for the military coup in Myanmar when he speaks about the U.S. response to the takeover at 1 p.m. ET 1800 GMTon Wednesday, said two people familiar...

Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II UER-II to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Ro...

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.One source,...

J-K: Underprivileged patients receiving free eye treatment in Govt hospital under SEHAT scheme

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021