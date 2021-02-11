Left Menu

White House says 'vast majority' of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border will be turned away

Biden, who took office last month, has left in place a Trump-era COVID order called Title 42 that allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel to Mexico migrants caught crossing the border illegally. Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which filed a new lawsuit over the policy on Monday, said it was using a "guise" of public health to undermine legal protections for asylum seekers.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 06:04 IST
White House says 'vast majority' of migrants at U.S.-Mexico border will be turned away

The United States will turn away most migrants apprehended at its border with Mexico under a Trump-era policy aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus and to give the Biden administration time to implement "humane" asylum processing systems, a White House official said on Wednesday. The comments followed reports of the release of some migrant families into the United States and increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to reverse the restrictive policies of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a news briefing that because of the pandemic "and the fact that we have not had the time as an administration to put in place a humane, comprehensive process for processing individuals who are coming to the border, now is not the time to come." "The vast majority of people will be turned away," she added.

U.S. officials in Texas last week released hundreds of Central American migrant families from custody amid concerns of overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities after local authorities in Mexico balked at taking them back. Biden, who took office last month, has left in place a Trump-era COVID order called Title 42 that allows U.S. authorities to rapidly expel to Mexico migrants caught crossing the border illegally.

Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts, which filed a new lawsuit over the policy on Monday, said it was using a "guise" of public health to undermine legal protections for asylum seekers. "Our fight for these families continues, until and unless the Biden administration ends this cruel practice once and for all," Rose said in a statement.

U.S. officials in January encountered nearly 78,000 migrants attempting to cross the southern border illegally or who were denied at ports of entry, a 6 percent increase over the previous month. The Biden administration also faces pressure from congressional Democrats over the deportation practices.

Hispanic and Black lawmakers in recent days sent a pair of letters to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling on him to adhere to new enforcement priorities outlined in a Jan. 20 memo that are much more targeted than Trump's broad immigration crackdown. The memo called for immigration officers to prioritize national security threats, people who arrived in the United States on or after Nov. 1, 2020, and people with certain criminal convictions who are determined to be a public safety threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 11

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- Amsterdam ousts London as Europes top share trading hub httpson.ft.com3tP2HaE - KPMGs UK boss...

Yellen eyes innovation to battle misuse of cryptocurrencies, narrow digital gaps

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday warned about an explosion of risk from digital markets, including the misuse of cryptocurrencies, but said new financial technologies could also help fight crime and reduce inequality. In re...

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll rises to 169,760 - health ministry

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,328 new confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 169,760.The government says the real number of infected people and the death toll in Mexico are both likely significantly higher t...

In chilling video, Democrats focus Trump trial on mob's threat to his fellow Republicans

House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trumps impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security video on Wednesday showing members of the pro-Trump mob searching the building for his vice president, chantin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021