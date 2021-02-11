Left Menu

Assam: Amit Shah pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary here in Guwahati on Thursday.

11-02-2021
Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid floral tribute to former Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary here in Guwahati on Thursday. In a tweet, Shah said: "When the emphasis was being given on adapting the foreign model for the formation of independent India, it was Pandit ji who gave India's mantle of politics, economy and socialism connecting to the roots of India, by giving the mantra -- 'Reinventing India' through the principle of integral humanism and uplifting the weakest section of the society."

In another tweet, Shah said that his principles, philosophy and thoughts will give new energy to every countryman by inspiring him to serve the nation. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while paying homage to Pandit Upadhayay said that we remain committed to his ideology of 'integral humanism'.

"I bow to Pandit Deendayal Upadhayay on his punyatithi. He has inspired us by his exceptional contribution. We remain committed to his ideology of 'integral humanism'. My heartfelt tributes to Deendayalji on his death anniversary," he tweeted. Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967.He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near Mughal Sarai junction which has been renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay junction. (ANI)

