Opposition force Assam Governor to cut short speech

A united opposition on Thursdayforced Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to cut short his speech onthe opening day of the budget session by moving to the well ofthe House and displaying placards over various issues.

After reading for just three minutes of his 94-pagespeech, Mukhi had to jump to the last paragraph as anunrelenting opposition, comprising Congress and AIUDF,continued to disrupt his address to the house.

The vote on accounts for 2021-22 will be presented in theassembly on Friday.

The assembly session is of three days.

The moment Mukhi started reading about the goodgovernance of the BJP-led coalition, adopting fair, effective,transparent and accountable policies with zero tolerancetowards corruption, the opposition members stood in protest.

The Congress and AIUDF MLAs displayed placards on variousissues and trooped into well of the house.

With the governor continuing with his speech, the MLAskept shouting slogans to draw Mukhi's attention.

After the governor left the house, Speaker Hitendra NathGoswami informed that the speech was considered to be read.

Goswami invited all the members of the house to thecustomary tea party after departure of the governor, but theCongress and the AIUDF boycotted it due to stripping of theposition of the Leader of the Opposition from senior CongressMLA Debabrata Saikia.

With the assembly elections approaching, hostilitybetween the rivals is increasing which was seen during thegovernor's address.

Opposition Congress, AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) andAnchalik Gana Morcha have formed a Grand Alliance in Assam totake on ruling BJP in the polls to 126-member assemblyexpected in March-April this year.

