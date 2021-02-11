Left Menu

Opposition force Assam Governor to cut short speech

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:15 IST
Opposition force Assam Governor to cut short speech

A united opposition on Thursdayforced Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi to cut short his speech onthe opening day of the budget session by moving to the well ofthe House and displaying placards over various issues.

After reading for just three minutes of his 94-pagespeech, Mukhi had to jump to the last paragraph as anunrelenting opposition, comprising Congress and AIUDF,continued to disrupt his address to the house.

The vote on accounts for 2021-22 will be presented in theassembly on Friday.

The assembly session is of three days.

The moment Mukhi started reading about the goodgovernance of the BJP-led coalition, adopting fair, effective,transparent and accountable policies with zero tolerancetowards corruption, the opposition members stood in protest.

The Congress and AIUDF MLAs displayed placards on variousissues and trooped into well of the house.

With the governor continuing with his speech, the MLAskept shouting slogans to draw Mukhi's attention.

After the governor left the house, Speaker Hitendra NathGoswami informed that the speech was considered to be read.

Goswami invited all the members of the house to thecustomary tea party after departure of the governor, but theCongress and the AIUDF boycotted it due to stripping of theposition of the Leader of the Opposition from senior CongressMLA Debabrata Saikia.

With the assembly elections approaching, hostilitybetween the rivals is increasing which was seen during thegovernor's address.

Opposition Congress, AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) andAnchalik Gana Morcha have formed a Grand Alliance in Assam totake on ruling BJP in the polls to 126-member assemblyexpected in March-April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahmedabad: Man carrying Rs 1.34 crore cash held

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, a man carrying unaccounted cash worth Rs 1.34crore was nabbed in Ahmedabad city of the state, police said on Thursday.The model code of conduct is in effect in the city for the February 21 polls to ...

India flash flood sparks questions on nation's hydropower push

By Athar Parvaiz SRINAGAR, India, Feb 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Environmentalists have urged the Indian government to review its policy of building hydropower dams in fast-warming mountain regions, after an apparent glacier collapse t...

US: McConnell not pressuring Republicans to acquit Trump

US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is not pressuring fellow Republicans to acquit former President Donald Trump as the impeachment trial appears poised to wrap as soon as this weekend. Republicans in the upper chamber have discussed ...

Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed ''rebellion''

Belarus authoritarian leader on Thursday denounced six months of protests against his rule as a foreign-directed rebellion and vowed to resist the pressure.Speaking to 2,700 participants of the All-Belarus Peoples Assembly, President Alexan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021