Left Menu

Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed ''rebellion''

Lukashenko didnt elaborate, but over the past several months he has repeatedly accused the West of fomenting the protests.We must stand up to them no matter what, and this year will be decisive, he said.Lukashenko convened the gathering to discuss plans for the countrys development, but the opposition has denounced it as an attempt to shore up his rule and soothe public anger with vague promises of reforms.Mass protests have gripped the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 17:45 IST
Belarusian leader vows to defeat foreign-backed ''rebellion''

Belarus' authoritarian leader on Thursday denounced six months of protests against his rule as a foreign-directed “rebellion” and vowed to resist the pressure.

Speaking to 2,700 participants of the All-Belarus People's Assembly, President Alexander Lukashenko charged that “very powerful forces” abroad were behind the protests. Lukashenko didn't elaborate, but over the past several months he has repeatedly accused the West of fomenting the protests.

“We must stand up to them no matter what, and this year will be decisive,” he said.

Lukashenko convened the gathering to discuss plans for the country's development, but the opposition has denounced it as an attempt to shore up his rule and soothe public anger with vague promises of reforms.

Mass protests have gripped the ex-Soviet nation of 9.5 million people since official results from the Aug. 9 presidential election gave Lukashenko a landslide victory. The main opposition candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, and her supporters have dismissed the result as rigged, and some poll workers also have described manipulations of the vote. Authorities have cracked down hard on the largely peaceful demonstrations, the biggest of which attracted up to 200,000 people. Police have used stun grenades, tear gas and truncheons to disperse the rallies. According to human rights advocates, more than 30,000 people have been detained since the protests began, and thousands of them were brutally beaten. The opposition has urged Belarusians to take to the streets to protest Thursday's gathering.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for more than 26 years, relentlessly stifling dissent and relying on cheap energy and other subsidies from his main ally, Russia. Speaking Thursday, he thanked Moscow for its support in the face of protests, but reaffirmed that the union agreement between the two countries shouldn't limit Belarus' independence.

The United States and the European Union have responded to the vote manipulations and the crackdown on protests by introducing sanctions against Belarusian officials. Speaking Thursday, Lukashenko accused the West of harboring aggressive intentions, but at the same time urged it to restore political ties and economic cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal bans three Indian climbers for six years for faking Mt Everest summit

Nepal has banned two Indian climbers and their team leader from carrying out any mountaineering expeditions in the country for six years after a probe found that they faked their Mt Everest summit in 2016.Indian mountaineers Narender Singh ...

Suriya back home after COVID-19 treatment, says actor-brother Karthi

South star Suriya on Thursday returned home after receiving treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here, his brother and actor Karthi said.The Soorarai Pottru actor tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and urged his fans to be cautious amid ...

Avoid rallies, big public programs on Shiv Jayanti: Maha govt

No processions or big gatheringsshould be organized on the birth anniversary of ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj on February 19 in view of COVID-19 situation,guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government said onThursday.Shiv Jayanti, the birth ...

Nigerian government warns against protest at Lekki shooting site

Nigerias information minister called on activists to drop plans for a protest in the commercial capital Lagos over the reopening of the site where demonstrators against police brutality were shot last year, saying it risked being hijacked b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021