Left Menu

Belarus opposition cries foul as Lukashenko convenes "People's Assembly"

"As long as we and Russia stand back to back, no one will bring us to our knees." Lukashenko, 66, said his office wielded too much power and promised to prepare a referendum on constitutional reforms that would be put to a vote early next year. He said he would only step down provided there was "peace and order in the country," no protests and no revolutionary activities.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:26 IST
Belarus opposition cries foul as Lukashenko convenes "People's Assembly"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko launched a "People's Assembly" of 2,700 delegates on Thursday that promised constitutional reforms at a referendum next year but opponents see as a sham to help him keep power. Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 but has faced street protests since a presidential election last August that the opposition says was rigged to enable him to win.

Mass arrests and a crackdown on the protests prompted new Western sanctions but Lukashenko has remained president, thanks to diplomatic and financial support from Russia, which sees the former Soviet republic as a buffer state against NATO. Lukashenko, who denies electoral fraud, spoke to a packed hall in front of the slogan "Belarus: a test of endurance". Local media footage showed police vans waiting outside in case of unrest. "It was a mutiny. The blitzkrieg failed. We saved our country. For now," Lukashenko, who has accused the West of sponsoring the protests, said in a televised speech.

"The assistance of the Russian Federation was of the utmost importance for us," he said. "As long as we and Russia stand back to back, no one will bring us to our knees." Lukashenko, 66, said his office wielded too much power and promised to prepare a referendum on constitutional reforms that would be put to a vote early next year.

He said he would only step down provided there was "peace and order in the country," no protests and no revolutionary activities. Most of the delegates attending the two-day assembly are pro-government local deputies and officials who were elected at closed sessions.

"Lukashenko is gathering loyalists at the so-called All Belarusian People's Assembly to legitimise (the) usurper in the eyes of the people," said Franak Viacorka, an advisor to exiled opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. "Because Lukashenko understands that he lost people's support, and he is still clinging on to power by all possible means." Protests are still simmering, and political analyst Artyom Shraibman said the political crisis was not over for Lukashenko.

"Dissatisfaction with the authorities has not gone anywhere," Shraibman said. (Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Michael Perry, Timothy Heritage and Toby Chopra)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: DGP among 72,204 people vaccinated so far in Himachal

As many as 6,090 healthcare workers including Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, taking the number of people who have received the jabs in the state so far to 72,2...

Union Home Secy reviews rescue, relief works in Uttarakhand

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Thursday reviewed the progress of rescue and relief works being carried out by the Uttarakhand government and central agencies following a glacier burst in the state.The relief works are being carried out...

11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

Eleven nursing and physiotherapystudents were arrested on Thursday for their allegedinvolvement in ragging in a private college here, police said.All the arrested were natives of Kerala and had allegedlyragged five freshers from their state...

Denmark to spend more on Arctic defence as melting sea ice prompts jostle for control

Denmark said on Thursday it will significantly strengthen its defence capabilities in the Arctic, including long-range drones and radars, as shrinking sea ice has fast-tracked a race among global powers for control over resources and waterw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021