BJP running fake news factory on social media: Patole

Maharashtra Congress presidentNana Patole on Thursday accused the BJP of running a ''fakenews factory'' on social media and said his party will demolishthe same by highlighting facts.

The BJP hit back at the Congress saying that since thelatter has not done any good work, it has nothing to showcaseon social media.

Patole said the BJP was using social media to spreadmisinformation and create a divide in the society, and addedthat his party will give a fitting reply to such attempts.

''The BJP has a fake news factory on social media,which the Congress will demolish by being positive andhighlighting facts,'' the former Assembly Speaker said at thelaunch of the party's social media outreach.

The Congress' digital reach will be expanded tovillages, he said, adding that two lakh workers will be addedto its social media network in the next one month.

The Congress leader further alleged that GovernorBhagat Singh Koshyari was not giving his approval to thenomination of 12 names to the legislative council from theGovernor's quota because of pressure from the BJP's topleadership.

When asked about Patole's remarks, state BJPspokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, ''Since the Congress has notdone any good work, it lacks content to showcase on socialmedia.'' Reacting to the charge that the BJP runs a fake newfactory, he said, ''Such allegations are levelled when somebodyfaces failure.'' PTI MR ARUNP NP

